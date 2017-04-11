Woman fatally struck by truck in North York
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 11:43AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 12:35PM EDT
A 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a dump truck in North York on Tuesday morning.
It happened on Dufferin Street south of Wilson Avenue at around 10:50 a.m.
Police say that the dump truck remained on scene following the accident.
Traffic Services has been called in to investigate.
Hopkinson said that area roads will be closed for an extended period of time due to that investigation.
