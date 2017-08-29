Woman faces assault, theft charges after allegedly wielding knife at North York store
Toronto police were searching for a woman wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. (Toronto police)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 4:31PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 29, 2017 4:36PM EDT
A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after a North York grocery store was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m. Toronto police responded to a call for a robbery at the Metro supermarket located at 20 Church Avenue in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.
Police said a woman entered the store and allegedly concealed items inside her knapsack.
After leaving the store, she was brought back inside by a security officer for investigation. This is when she allegedly waived a large knife at store employees before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported in this alleged incident.
Police said the suspect involved had been arrested one day after security camera images were released.
Kendra-Christeen Gaynor, of Toronto, was arrested on Monday. She is now facing four charges including theft under $5,000, assault and assault with a weapon.
Gaynor was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.