

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A woman has died of her injuries in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision near Bloor West Village.

The woman was trapped following a head-on collision at Bloor Street West and Ellis Park Road at around 4 p.m., Toronto police said.

Crews managed to free the woman and rush her to hospital. However she was declared dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Local roads are expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the deadly collision.