Woman dies of injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Bloor West
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7:18PM EST
A woman has died of her injuries in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision near Bloor West Village.
The woman was trapped following a head-on collision at Bloor Street West and Ellis Park Road at around 4 p.m., Toronto police said.
Crews managed to free the woman and rush her to hospital. However she was declared dead a short time later.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
Local roads are expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the deadly collision.
