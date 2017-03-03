Featured
Woman defrauded after meeting man on online dating site
A suspect in a fraud investigation is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 3:53PM EST
A man cut off all contact with a woman he met on an online dating site after he allegedly defrauded her.
According to investigators, a 52-year-old woman met a man on an unspecified dating site in November 2016.
One month into their relationship, the man advised the woman of a property investment that he claimed had profitable returns.
After this proposition, police said the woman provided a large sum of money for the property investment to the man. Upon receiving these funds, the man has avoided all contact with the woman.
On the dating site, the man used the name Domenic Gurino. Police have released multiple images of the man in an effort to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
