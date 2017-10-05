

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old woman is dead and a man remains in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. near Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 that a man and a woman were attempting to cross the road to get into a waiting cab when they were struck by a southbound vehicle.

Paramedics say the female pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

She has since died of her injuries.

The male pedestrian, who is also believed to be 21, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was last listed as being in stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene, Toronto police confirm.

Yonge Street is closed from Lawrence Avenue to Wanless Avenue as officers investigate.