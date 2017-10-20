

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A woman in her late 50s was pronounced dead on scene after a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood early Friday morning.

It happened in a fourth floor unit at a building on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard and Don Mills Road at around 12:55 a.m.

Police say that a man in his 30s was arrested on scene and will face charges in connection with the homicide. Police have not said what the exact relationship between the suspect and the victim is but have indicated that they are related to one another in some way.

“We are very early on in the investigation but I can tell you that it was a contained incident. We believe the incident was within the family, so there is no threat to anybody in the building,” Det. Andy Singh told reporters at the scene.

Singh said that police were first dispatched to the building after some residents “heard some commotion” and decided to call 9-1-1.

He said that officers found the woman suffering from “obvious signs of trauma” upon arrival. The woman was then pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police remain on scene as of 6 a.m. and are continuing their investigation.

Singh said efforts are also underway to notify the victim’s next-of-kin.