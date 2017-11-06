

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman believed to be in her mid-30s is dead after a shooting took place in Hamilton on Monday night.

The incident took place at 17 Lang Street, which is in the area of Red Hill Valley Parkway and Queenston Road, at around 5:15 p.m.

Following the shooting, Hamilton police said the female victim was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told CP24 they heard multiple gun shots outside of the address. Officers said the victim of the shooting was not a resident at that address.

According to investigators, the shooter and the victim were believed to be known to each other, but did not specify how. Officers said they are working to confirm the identity of the suspect involved in the case.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.