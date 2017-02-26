

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A woman believed to be in her 30s has died in hospital after being struck by a bus at the GO Transit terminal at Union Station Sunday evening.

The woman was struck by a departing GO bus at the terminal near Front and Bay streets at around 6:40 p.m.

She was rushed to hospital via emergency run. However she died of her injuries a short time later, Toronto police said.

The terminal has been closed as police investigate at the scene.

GO Transit said customers affected by the closure can use their fares on the TTC as an alternative way to get home.

“They have closed off our bus terminal completely so we’ve had to reroute all our evening buses for our customers,” Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins told CP24.

She said the closure is expected to remain in place for most of the evening, so riders should make alternate arrangements to get to their destinations.

The incident happened in view of a number of riders and Aikins said those who witnessed the scene are shaken.

“Our driver is getting trauma counselling now. I understand he is extremely upset,” Aikins said.

She said it’s not yet known exactly how long the closure will remain in place.