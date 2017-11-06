

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash involving a transport truck in Oshawa.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the Highway 401 overpass near Harmony Road and Tennyson Avenue.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos said initial reports from the scene indicated a baby in a car seat was involved in the crash.

“That child will be okay. That child was looked at by EMS,” he told CP24 via phone.

“However, we do have another female victim that was actually trapped in one of those vehicles.”

Video from the CTV News Toronto Chopper shows the front of a transport truck crushed up against the rear of a car.

Tudos said emergency services extricated the woman and have since transported her to hospital.

“We’re still waiting on an update from hospital on that person,” he said. “I know that it was serious enough that our traffic services branch has been requested to attend the scene.”

Police anticipate the immediate area to be closed to traffic for “several hours” while they investigate.

“This is one of the major on ramps to Highway 401 and this was at 8:20 this morning, so this was just before rush hour as everyone was trying to get to work,” Tudos said.

“We’re asking people to use any alternate exits or entrances to the 401.”

He suggested motorists avoid Bloor Street, which Harmony Road turns into.

“We’re trying to work with the local transit and make alternate routes for cars that are stuck in that area to try to try and get them out of there as soon as possible,” he said.