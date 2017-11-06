

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Oshawa.

It happened near Harmony Road and Tennyson Avenue, near the Highway 401 overpass, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos said five vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a full, “loaded dump truck.”

A two-month old baby, its mother and another female in one of the vehicles all suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“That child will be okay. That child was looked at by EMS,” Tudos told CP24.

The woman who suffered life-threatening injuries was in a second vehicle.

Tudos said at one point she was trapped in her vehicle.

Video from the CTV News Toronto helicopter shows the front of the dump truck crushed up against the rear of a car.

Tudos said emergency services extricated the woman from the wreckage and have since transported her to hospital.

“We’re still waiting on an update from hospital on that person,” he said. “I know that it was serious enough that our traffic services branch has been requested to attend the scene.”

Police anticipate the immediate area to be closed to traffic for “several hours” while they investigate.

“This is one of the major on ramps to Highway 401 and this was at 8:20 this morning, so this was just before rush hour as everyone was trying to get to work,” Tudos said.

“We’re asking people to use any alternate exits or entrances to the 401.”

He suggested motorists avoid Bloor Street, which turns into Harmony Road.

“We’re trying to work with the local transit and make alternate routes for cars that are stuck in that area to try to try and get them out of there as soon as possible,” he said.

Investigators are urging any motorists who may have driven by the crash scene this morning to call them to report what they saw.

“At this point we are looking for witnesses. This is a very busy area, (there are) a lot of people trying to get onto the 401 to try and get to work,” he said. “ I know that people may have not stopped to give information so we ask that they contact our traffic services branch.”