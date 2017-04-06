Woman critically hurt after falling from back of garbage truck
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 2:31PM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she fell off the back of a garbage truck in Scarborough.
The accident happened near Cliffside Drive and Folcroft Avenue at around 2 p.m.
Toronto police say the woman, who is believed to be about 50 years old, was unconscious when emergency crews arrived at the scene.
Toronto Paramedics Services say the woman sustained critical injuries to her head.
It’s unclear whether the garbage truck was in motion when the woman fell.
Nearby roads have been closed as investigators tend to the scene.
More to come…
