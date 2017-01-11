Featured
Woman charged after uttering threats during 'drunken rage'
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 2:46PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 2:50PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a woman is facing five charges after allegedly telling people in a "drunken rage" that she was going to "get a baseball bat and smash their heads in."
They say the woman returned to her Kingston, Ont., home on Tuesday night, got into an argument with a family member and "flew into a rage."
Investigators say the family member fled to a bedroom and the accused allegedly followed and started slamming against the door in an attempt to gain entry, but a friend who was visiting held the door shut.
They say that's when the woman -- who had allegedly been drinking despite conditions of her recognizance not to consume alcohol -- threatened to get a baseball bat.
The friend called police, and officers were able to arrest the woman without further incident.
A 29-year-old woman is charged with assault, two counts of breach recognizance and two counts of uttering threats.
