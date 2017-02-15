

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 35-year-old woman is in hospital in critical condition after police say she was attacked by another woman and thrown into a moving bus near the city’s Moss Park neighbourhod last week.

According to police, the 35-year-old victim was attacked in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.

The victim, police say, was punched several times in the head before she was thrown into a moving TTC bus.

The female suspect reportedly fled the area northbound on Sherbourne Street.

Police say the victim, who sustained serious head injuries during the assault, remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspect has been described by police as having a pale complexion and red hair. Police say she is believed to be approximately 30 years old and was wearing a black jacket, a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black boots at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call investigators at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).