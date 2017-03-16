Featured
Woman assaulted, forcibly confined downtown
Toronto police are searching for a 42-year-old suspect after a woman was assaulted and forcibly confined downtown. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:08PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a 42-year-old suspect after they say a woman was assaulted and forcibly confined downtown earlier this week.
Police said a woman was in the area of St. Andrew Street and Spadina Avenue between March 11 and 13.
During this time period, the woman told police she was assaulted and forcibly confined.
According to investigators, the woman was able to escape and then she contacted police.
A suspect identified as Jean Sebastien Thiffault, of Toronto, is wanted for four charges including two counts of forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.
Police are warning the public to not approach this man if seen but to immediately call 9-1-1.
As well, if anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
