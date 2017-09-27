

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter are dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

The collision took place at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Warden Avenue and Continental Place.

At the scene, Toronto police Sgt. Carm Zambri told CP24 that a family of four was out for dinner at a nearby plaza before the fatal collision took place.

“An adult male and an adult female were carrying their two children across the street – across Warden Avenue here from the west side to the east side – after having dinner at a restaurant in a plaza here,” he said.

“The father and one of the children were crossing the street – had successfully crossed the street. The female adult who was carrying a two-year-old child, they were crossing the street behind them.”

Zambri said the family was crossing at a non-designated crossing area.

While crossing the street, the mother and child she was carrying were struck by a northbound vehicle.

Both victims were taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries following the crash where they later succumbed to their injuries.

After they were struck in the northbound lanes, police said one of the two victims was struck by a second vehicle travelling in a southbound lane.

“That vehicle continued driving and did not remain,” Zambri said.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a 2006-2011 dark-coloured Honda Civic or Acura EL.

“We’re asking for the public’s assistance or for the person who was driving that vehicle to contact police,” Zambri daid.

The driver of the northbound vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900.