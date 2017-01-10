Featured
Woman accused of repeatedly slapping TTC bus driver in North York
Security camera images of a woman wanted in connection with an assault on a TTC bus driver on Nov. 30, 2016. (Toronto police handout)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 2:45PM EST
Police are trying to identify a woman accused repeatedly slapping a TTC bus driver in the face upon boarding a bus in North York.
According to police, the woman boarded a bus near Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East on Nov. 30 shortly after 7 p.m. and attacked the driver.
The woman allegedly slapped the bus driver in the face repeatedly.
Police describe the suspect as being between 25 and 30 years old, standing approximately five-foot-four, with a thin build and dark, long, straight hair.
She was last seen wearing a light coloured headband with small ears on the top, a black choker, a v-neck shirt, black form-fitting pants, a black winter jacket with a large fur hood and black heeled shoes.
Investigators have released three images taken from surveillance camera footage in an effort to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
