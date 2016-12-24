

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A 94-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after a fire at a residence in Scarborough on Saturday, paramedics confirmed.

The fire broke out in a home on Phyllis Avenue, between Lowell Avenue and Rockwood Drive. Emergency crews were called around 11 a.m. and paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The fire was later knocked down, according to police.

No other injuries were reported and no one else was in the home at the time.

The next of kin has been notified, police said.

Officers did not say where the fire started. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified and the fire was not deemed suspicious.

Roads in the area will remain closed while the investigation is underway.