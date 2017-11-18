

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 36-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after she was stabbed multiple times in Mississauga on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Central Parkway East and Mississauga Valley Boulevard at 6:24 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Peel Paramedics said she was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said a 63-year-old female suspect was taken into custody at the scene and there is no threat to public safety.

Police said the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Charges are pending.