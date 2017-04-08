Woman, 27, found dead in Pickering, homicide detectives investigating
Police are shown at the scene of a homicide in Pickering on Saturday morning. (John Hanley)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 7:58AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 8, 2017 8:30AM EDT
Police say they are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman in Pickering on Friday night as a homicide.
The woman was found dead in a residence on Winville Road near Brock and Taunton roads at around 10 p.m.
A cause of death has not been released at this point.
Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.
No arrests have been made.
