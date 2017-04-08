

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police say they are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman in Pickering on Friday night as a homicide.

The woman was found dead in a residence on Winville Road near Brock and Taunton roads at around 10 p.m.

A cause of death has not been released at this point.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

No arrests have been made.