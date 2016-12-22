

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A 23-year-old woman who was behind the wheel when her car crashed and killed her 17-year-old passenger is now being accused of impaired driving.

Investigators were called to the area of 14th Avenue and Markham Road in York Region shortly after 3 a.m. on Nov. 18.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle with extensive damage and three people with varying degrees of injury.

A young woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, a white Range Rover Evoke was heading east on 14th Avenue when it failed to negotiate a turn, struck a median and rolled over multiple times.

A woman who was 22 years old at the time was driving the car and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Another passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Both had to be extricated from the crumpled vehicle.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

The driver, Jingjing Pan, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death on the day of the collision. She has since been additionally charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

At the time of the crash, there was heavy fog in the area but police have not said if that was a factor.

Pan was scheduled to appear in court today in Newmarket and is scheduled to appear again on Jan. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Investigation unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).