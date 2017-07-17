Woman, 21, sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while riding a TTC bus in Scarborough. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 2:31PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while riding a TTC bus in Scarborough last month.
The woman told police she was sexually assaulted by a man sitting beside her on a TTC bus in the area of Finch and Victoria Park avenues on June 25.
After the alleged incident, the man exited the bus in the area of Finch and Warden avenues.
The suspect has been described as a five-foot-five to five-foot-seven man between the ages of 40 and 45 with a medium build. At the time of the alleged incident, he was unshaven with a moustache and had balding short black hair.
Police have released security camera images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
