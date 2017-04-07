

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Jackets and umbrellas were a part of the morning commute for parts of the GTA this morning, but the temperature is set to rise throughout the day.

Environment Canada placed the area under a special weather statement on Friday, but says the weather should “rapidly improve” throughout the day.

The poor weather conditions ended around 10 a.m. in Toronto after the city was hit with about 2 centimetres of snow.

During the morning commute, Environment Canada says that drivers should proceed with caution on local roads that could be slick.

Despite the current wet conditions, Toronto will see sunny skies later in the day with a high of 5 C.

As well, the city will then warm up over the weekend. Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high of 13 C on Saturday and 14 C on Sunday.