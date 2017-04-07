

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Keep your jackets and umbrellas on-hand this morning because winter-like conditions are continuing throughout Toronto and the GTA.

Environment Canada placed the area under a special weather statement on Friday, but says the weather should “rapidly improve” throughout the day.

The poor weather conditions are expected to end around 10 a.m. in Toronto after the city receives about 2 centimetres of snowfall.

During the morning commute, Environment Canada says that drivers should proceed with caution on local roads that could be slick.

Despite these current wet conditions, Toronto will see sunny skies later in the day with a high of 5 C.

As well, the city will then warm up over the weekend. Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high of 13 C on Saturday and 14 C on Sunday.