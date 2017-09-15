

Rachael D'Amore and Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old man was stabbed outside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough’s Guildwood neighbourhoodFriday morning and then walked home with serious injuries.

According to Toronto police, the man was stabbed in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area shortly after 10 a.m. but walked home before calling police and paramedics.

The victim’s wife, who identified herself as Tia Guergova, told CP24 that she was at home when her husband, who she declined to name, came “rushing into the house, yelling for me and he just said he was stabbed and I just lost it from there and that’s when we called 911.”

“He walked home. By himself,” she added.

“He said some kids were down there,” she said, referring to the plaza at Livingston and Guildwood. “That’s what surprises me the most — that kids are going around hurting people like this.”

When officers arrived at the home, they found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds and holding onto his stomach.

Guergova said her husband “was in a lot of pain” and “there was a lot of blood.”

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run in “very serious” condition, Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

No arrests have been made nor has any information on potential suspects been provided.

Guergova said her husband did not describe the people responsible for stabbing him before he was taken away by paramedics.

“I don’t know if he knew who they were or if he got a good look but…it’s shocking. I’m still in shock.”

Police remain in the Guildwood area searching for security camera footage and speaking to potential witnesses.

They also asked Guergova to stay back to speak with them and so she hasn’t been able to speak with her husband since he was transported to hospital, she said.

Guergova said the incident baffles her, not just because it involves her husband.

“Very scary. I didn’t think things like this happened in Guildwood, I thought this was a safe placefor people to live, and it makes you think twice.”