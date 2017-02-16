

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





The heating and ventilation systems at city hall have been turned off as a precaution after two envelopes filled with an unknown white powdery substance were found in a loading dock area.

Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman says that crews were first called to the building at around 12:20 p.m.

Eckerman says that the substance has been isolated and that crews are investigating.

Eckerman also adds that the person who discovered the substance is not exhibiting any symptoms.

The building remains open during that investigation.