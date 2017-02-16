Featured
White powdery substance found in envelopes at city hall
Toronto City Hall is shown in this file photo. (The Canadian Press/Michelle Siu)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 3:04PM EST
The heating and ventilation systems at city hall have been turned off as a precaution after two envelopes filled with an unknown white powdery substance were found in a loading dock area.
Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman says that crews were first called to the building at around 12:20 p.m.
Eckerman says that the substance has been isolated and that crews are investigating.
Eckerman also adds that the person who discovered the substance is not exhibiting any symptoms.
The building remains open during that investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- No injuries after vehicle with kids, man inside shot in King Township
- Some residents displaced by racquet club fire not yet allowed to return home
- White powdery substance found in envelopes at city hall
- Mom of slain doctor says her grandchildren ‘talk about mommy all the time’
- Man, 24, struck by train in Milton suffers 'life-altering' injuries