

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have laid charges against a 70-year-old Whitby math tutor after a female student was allegedly touched inappropriately last month.

Durham Regional Police say the allegations stem from a seven-day period, between November 20 and 27, at the Blyth Academy on Dundas Street East in Whitby.

An 18-year-old student reported that she was receiving math lessons when several inappropriate comments were made to her and she was twice touched inappropriately.

Police made an arrest in the case on Dec. 11, after the teen reported the alleged acts.

A suspect identified as Clarington resident Ashok Kaushal has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of committing an indecent act in a public place.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Police say the suspect previously worked as a tutor at “various colleges and private institutions” in the General Toronto Area.

Investigators urge anyone who may have been in contact with the suspect to call them.