

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead after a fire broke out at a building in Whitby on Tuesday evening.

Emergency officials responded to reports of a fire at a six-storey building on Ash Street at around 7 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Brock streets.

Durham Regional Police said the fire was contained to one unit in the building but some residents in the building at the time were evacuated due to smoke.

Durham Transit busses were on site to provide shelter for the tenants of the building.

No other injuries have been reported.