A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 4:11PM EDT
WHITBY, Ont. -- A father is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with his children in the vehicle.
Durham regional police say a passerby called them after a car reversed into a parked vehicle at a Whitby, Ont., gas station on Monday evening.
They say officers arrested the 42-year-old driver and he allegedly tested more than three times over the legal limit.
Investigators say the man's children -- aged 10 and 11 -- were in the car.
The children were unharmed and police say they've been placed in the care of their mother.
A Ramara Township, Ont., man is charged with impaired driving, care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired, and possession of a controlled substance.
