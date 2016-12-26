Featured
What's open and closed this Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2016
Web staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 12:18PM EST
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Monday December 26, 2016.
CLOSED
• All government offices, post offices
• Libraries
• LCBO and Beer Store outlets
OPEN
• Most restaurants around town
• Most bank branches
• The Art Gallery of Ontario, The Royal Ontario Museum, The Ontario Science Centre, Casa Loma
• The Toronto Zoo is offering 50 per cent off admission on Boxing Day
• Most grocery stores, some with reduced hours
• Movie theatres
• Ripley’s Aquarium
• Most GTA area malls will be open on extended hours
• TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a Holiday Service (modified Sunday) schedule
