Here’s what’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday, Aug. 7, 2017

Here is a handy list of what will be open and closed this civic holiday.

CLOSED:

  • All government offices, banks and select LCBO and Beer Store locations
  • Municipal libraries
  • Select community centres. Click here for more information.
  • No mail pickup or delivery.

OPEN:

  • The ROM, The Ontario Science Centre, Toronto Island parks, Evergreen Brick Works, The AGO
  • Toronto Island ferries
  • Malls including CF Markville, Sherway Gardens, The Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Toronto Premium Outlets, and Promenade Mall will be open.
  • Certain grocery stores will be open.
  • Select LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open.

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, while GO Transit will be on a Saturday schedule.

Also, The City of Toronto says it will not be enforcing paid parking on Monday.