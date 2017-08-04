

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





Here’s what’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday, Aug. 7, 2017

Here is a handy list of what will be open and closed this civic holiday.

CLOSED:

All government offices, banks and select LCBO and Beer Store locations

Municipal libraries

Select community centres. Click here for more information.

No mail pickup or delivery.

OPEN:

The ROM, The Ontario Science Centre, Toronto Island parks, Evergreen Brick Works, The AGO

Toronto Island ferries

Malls including CF Markville, Sherway Gardens, The Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Toronto Premium Outlets, and Promenade Mall will be open.

Certain grocery stores will be open.

Select LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open.

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, while GO Transit will be on a Saturday schedule.

Also, The City of Toronto says it will not be enforcing paid parking on Monday.