Here is a look at what’s open and closed on Easter Weekend 2017:

What’s closed:

Most grocery stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Banks and government offices

All Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Most malls, including CF Fairview, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Square One Shopping Centre, Bramalea City Centre and Vaughan Mills will all be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

What’s open:

Many restaurants, including the Lakeview Diner (Dundas and Ossington)

Some grocery stores:

Loblaws Maple Leaf Gardens: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Metro (444 Yonge Street): Open 24 hours all weekend

Whole Foods (Yorkville): Open 10:a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday

Some malls:

Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday

CF Promenade and CF Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and closed Easter Sunday

Pacific Mall, 4300 Steeles Avenue East, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tourist attractions:

The Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium, The Royal Ontario Museum, the Ontario Science Centre and The Toronto Zoo are all open all weekend.

