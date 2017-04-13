What's open and closed on Easter weekend 2017
Web Staff, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 10:44AM EDT
Here is a look at what’s open and closed on Easter Weekend 2017:
What’s closed:
- Most grocery stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Banks and government offices
- All Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
- Most malls, including CF Fairview, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Square One Shopping Centre, Bramalea City Centre and Vaughan Mills will all be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
What’s open:
- Many restaurants, including the Lakeview Diner (Dundas and Ossington)
Some grocery stores:
- Loblaws Maple Leaf Gardens: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday
- Metro (444 Yonge Street): Open 24 hours all weekend
- Whole Foods (Yorkville): Open 10:a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday
Some malls:
- Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday
- CF Promenade and CF Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and closed Easter Sunday
- Pacific Mall, 4300 Steeles Avenue East, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tourist attractions:
The Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium, The Royal Ontario Museum, the Ontario Science Centre and The Toronto Zoo are all open all weekend.
Transit:
- The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule on Good Friday
- GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday
