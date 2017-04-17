While Easter Monday is not a statutory holiday, many people take the day off and there are a number of businesses and services that don’t operate today. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around town this Easter Monday.

Open

  • Most grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants
  • Most malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills
  • Major tourist attractions like the ROM, the AGO, the CN Tower and the Toronto Zoo
  • All Beer Store locations are open while select LCBO stores are operating with modified hours
  • TTC and GO Transit are operating on regular weekday schedules

Closed

  • Government offices
  • Some bank branches
  • There is no mail delivery today
  • Toronto Public Libraries
  • City Employment & Social Services locations
  • City revenue services