What's open and closed in the GTA on Easter Monday
Web Staff, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 11:44AM EDT
While Easter Monday is not a statutory holiday, many people take the day off and there are a number of businesses and services that don’t operate today. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around town this Easter Monday.
Open
- Most grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants
- Most malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills
- Major tourist attractions like the ROM, the AGO, the CN Tower and the Toronto Zoo
- All Beer Store locations are open while select LCBO stores are operating with modified hours
- TTC and GO Transit are operating on regular weekday schedules
Closed
- Government offices
- Some bank branches
- There is no mail delivery today
- Toronto Public Libraries
- City Employment & Social Services locations
- City revenue services