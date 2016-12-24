Featured
What's open and closed for Saturday, December 24, 2016
Web Staff, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:53AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:58AM EST
Major malls — including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, CF Markville, and Promenade Mall—will all close at 6 p.m. today.
Banks are operating with regular Saturday hours.
Most LCBO outlets in Toronto will close at 6 p.m.
Beer stores are closing at either 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. throughout Toronto.
GO Transit and the TTC are on a regular Saturday service schedule today.