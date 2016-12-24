

Major malls — including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, CF Markville, and Promenade Mall—will all close at 6 p.m. today.

Banks are operating with regular Saturday hours.

Most LCBO outlets in Toronto will close at 6 p.m.

Beer stores are closing at either 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. throughout Toronto.

GO Transit and the TTC are on a regular Saturday service schedule today.