Featured
What’s open and closed around the GTA on Christmas Day
The CN Tower is pictured from downtown Toronto during sunrise. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 11:44PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 11:52PM EST
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Sunday December 25, 2016.
CLOSED
- All government offices, post offices, and banks
- Libraries
- All LCBO, Beer Store and Wine Rack locations
- Most grocery stores
- Most businesses and malls, including Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, Sherway Gardens, Markville Mall, Pickering Town Centre, Square One, CF Lime Ridge (Hamilton)
- Most tourist attractions including the ROM, Ontario Science Centre, The Toronto Zoo, Casa Loma and the Art Gallery of Ontario
OPEN
- Some restaurants around town
- Movie theatres
- Ripley’s Aquarium
- Pacific Mall
- TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Two dead, two unaccounted for after fire near Peterborough
- Alleged 'sloppy would-be burglar' arrested in Barrie, police say
- Man dies in hospital after being found with chest trauma in Toronto building
- What’s open and closed around the GTA on Christmas Day
- Six hundred rats taken from apartment in North Bay to be put up for adoption