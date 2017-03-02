

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The superintendent of two apartment buildings on Lawrence Avenue West is facing a list of charges after he allegedly solicited sex from residents.

Toronto police say the incidents unfolded at two apartment buildings in the Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road area.

They say the victims are both adults and minors.

A suspect identified as 34-year-old Thivakaran Yogeswaran, of Toronto, was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching and one count of sexual assault to a person under the age of 16.

Police believe Yogeswaran has been working as the superintendent of the buildings since 2012.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Det. Azi Sadeghi at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).