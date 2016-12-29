

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A dump truck travelling on Highway 401 collided with an overpass Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of all westbound express lanes for several hours.

Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sgt. Dean Korn said the truck was travelling on the westbound express lane of Highway 401 with its box raised. As it approached the overpass of Highway 400, it struck the concrete above, detaching the box from the truck.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and the driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

“For an unknown reason at this time, it appears that the box of the dump truck was raised at the same time it was travelling under the 400. The raised box struck the overpass bridge and became detached from the truck itself," Korn told CP24 over the phone Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation have been called to the scene to assess the potential damage to the overpass and ensure the safety of drivers on both Highway 400 and 401.

“Those folks are going to be examining the truck itself to determine whether this was a driver error or perhaps a mechanical issue that caused this box to be up when it obviously should not have been," he said.

“Our investigation up until now indicates that there was no alcohol or drugs involved."

Korn said tow trucks also attended the scene to remove the detached piece of the dump truck.

Westbound traffic on Highway 401 approaching Keele Street was directed to nearby collector lanes for several hours as crews cleared debris. All westbound lanes reopened shortly before 5 p.m.