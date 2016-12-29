Featured
Westbound Hwy. 401 express lanes closed at Keele due to dump truck collision
All westbound lanes of Highway 401 has been closed following a collision involving a dump truck.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 2:20PM EST
A dump truck travelling on Highway 401 has collided with an overpass, prompting the closure of all westbound express lanes.
Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sgt. Dean Korn said the truck was travelling on the westbound express lane of Highway 401 with its box raised. As it approached the overpass of Highway 400, it struck the concrete above, detaching the box from the truck.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Officials with the Ministry of Transportation have been called to the scene to assess the potential damage to the overpass and ensure the safety of drivers on both Highway 400 and 401.
Police said tow trucks are in the process of removing the detached dump truck piece.
Westbound traffic on Highway 401 approaching Keele Street will be directed to nearby collector lanes as crews clear debris and investigate.
It’s not clear how long the lanes will remain closed.
