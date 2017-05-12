

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A significant stretch of Yonge Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday morning along with several other major arteries due to the Sporting Life 10K Run.

The charity run is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Yonge Street just north of Eglinton Avenue.

The following road closures will be in effect as a result of the run:

Yonge Street will be closed between Lawrence Avenue and Eglinton Avenue from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Yonge Street will be closed between Eglinton Avenue and Richmond Street between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Richmond Street will be closed from Yonge Street to Peter Street between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Peter Street/Blue Jays Way will be closed between Richmond Street and Front Street between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The westbound lanes of Front Street will be closed between Blue Jays Way and Bathurst Street between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Bathurst Street will be closed from Front Street to Fort York Boulevard between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Fort York Boulevard will be closed from Bathurst Street to Fleet Street between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.