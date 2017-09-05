

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





WayHome Music and Arts Festival organizers say they are putting a “pause” on the festival for the summer of 2018.

Organizers of the musical festival, which took place in Oro-Medonte from July 28-30 for the third consecutive year, announced on their website on Tuesday that this break is “necessary and important.”

“A sense of calm comes from a pause,” the website said. “It can be a simple moment to take a much needed breath or an opportunity to reflect, reassess and reimagine.”

Festival organizers also said “this isn’t goodbye, just see you later.”

The statement did not specify when the festival plans to operate again.

Back in July, festival organizers told CTV News Barrie that approximately 15,000 people were on the grounds every day of the 2017 festival. They said that was a dip from last year’s attendance, but did not specify by how much.

More than 70 acts took to the stages throughout the festival grounds over the three days including headliners Frank Ocean, Flume and Imagine Dragons