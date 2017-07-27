

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Waterloo Regional Police will be brought in to conduct a third-party investigation into the way the Toronto Police Service handled the beating of a Whitby teen, allegedly by an off-duty officer, Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said Thursday.

Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Service will be responsible for conducting a Section 11 investigation into the handling of the Dafonte Miller case.

The announcement came after members of the TPS board held an in-camera meeting on Thursday morning to consider an internal report on the case.

Miller, 19, was walking to a friend’s house in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2016 in Whitby when two men standing inside a garage of a nearby home confronted him and his friends.

Miller’s lawyer, Julian Falconer, said that one of the men identified himself as a police officer and when Miller declined to answer his questions, the officer and another man, later identified as the officer’s brother, chased Miller.

The pair allegedly beat Miller severely, damaging his eye so badly it will eventually have to be surgically removed.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The Special Investigations Unit was not initially notified about the incident but began an investigation in April, after they were contacted by Falconer.

Saunders said the decision by Toronto police not to inform the SIU was made “with the facts they had at the time,” regarding the incident, which originally resulted in Miller being charged with weapons and drug charges that were later dropped by the Crown.

The agency charged Const. Michael Theriault and his brother earlier this month with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and public mischief.

Saunders said the independent review, which is usually completed by the chief of the police service involved in the incident, will “look at procedures, policies, governance and conduct” of officers after they were notified the incident took place.

Toronto Police Services Board Chair Andy Pringle issued a statement Thursday saying the independent probe by Waterloo police is necessary “due to the fact that there are two very different versions of this case in the public domain.”

Saunders said the report that arises from the independent review will be released to the public as soon as is “legally possible.”