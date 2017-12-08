

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Three homes were left with extensive damage after a fire broke out in Waterdown Friday afternoon.

Hamilton Fire said in a news release issued on Friday that the blaze broke out at 1:13 p.m. at a townhouse complex at 20 Nesbit Blvd.

When crews arrived on scene they said the fire was “well involved” in a three-storey unit that spread to the units on the east side.

The fire was upgraded to a multiple alarm sending additional firefighters to the area.

Hamilton Fire said that the blaze started inside unit 20 and spread to other units causing extensive damage.

One person was taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation following the fire.

Thecause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified due to the “significant dollar loss.”