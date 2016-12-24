Featured
Water main ruptures along Bathurst Street in North York
Water gushes from a ruptured main along Bathurst Street on Dec. 24. (CP24)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:13AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:14AM EST
Toronto police say a water main ruptured along Bathurst Street in North York on Saturday morning.
A staff sergeant from Toronto police 13 Division says the main break is in the area of Bathurst Street at Coldstream Avenue, north of Glencairn Avenue.
Crews are on scene working to cap the break.
One northbound lane of Bathurst Street is closed in the area.