

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An Ontario woman awoke to quite the sight this morning after a hot air balloon made a unplanned landing on her front lawn.

Kathy Giannoccaro told CTV News Toronto she was just waking up at her home in St. George, south of Cambridge, Ont., early Wednesday morning when her son-in-law heard a loud thump from outside.

When the pair looked out the front window, there sat a massive hot air balloon.

“My first thought was, ‘Why would they land here?” Giannoccaro said via phone.

After making sure everyone riding the balloon was unharmed, Giannoccaro said she pulled out her cellphone and recorded a video of the multi-coloured balloon hovering on her property.

In the video, three people can be seen trying to push the basket while blasts of hot air are pushed into the balloon.

Giannoccaro can be heard yelling “Good morning!” to the high-flying occupants.

She watched as they tried repeatedly to get the balloon to rise again, but each attempt was unsuccessful. Eventually, the deflated crew gave up and allowed the enormous balloon to collapse.

Soon after, the team folded up vibrant nylon fabric and went on their way.

Giannoccaro said it’s a Wednesday morning she won’t soon forget.