Washington Capitals snap Maple Leafs' winning streak at four
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Matt Hunwick (2) vie for control of the puck during the third period. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 10:26PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 4, 2017 10:28PM EDT
TORONTO - Lars Eller, Kevin Shattenkirk, Nate Schmidt and Tom Wilson scored as the Washington Capitals cruised to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the Maple Leafs, ending Toronto's four-game win streak.
Mitch Marner, with his 19th of the season, added a late power-play goal to deny Philipp Grubauer his fourth career shutout.
The Capitals (53-18-8) could have clinched the Eastern Conference title and Presidents' Trophy on the night. But in addition to beating Toronto, they needed a Columbus win over Pittsburgh and the Penguins -- with a 4-1 victory -- weren't co-operating.
The Bruins beat Tampa Bay 4-0 to clinch a playoff spot. Toronto (39-25-15) would have joined them with a win Tuesday.
Washington, which tops the league's overall standings, has won eight of its last nine.
Toronto, which defeated the Sabres 4-2 in Buffalo on Monday, came into the game having won seven of its last eight.
