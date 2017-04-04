

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Lars Eller, Kevin Shattenkirk, Nate Schmidt and Tom Wilson scored as the Washington Capitals cruised to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the Maple Leafs, ending Toronto's four-game win streak.

Mitch Marner, with his 19th of the season, added a late power-play goal to deny Philipp Grubauer his fourth career shutout.

The Capitals (53-18-8) could have clinched the Eastern Conference title and Presidents' Trophy on the night. But in addition to beating Toronto, they needed a Columbus win over Pittsburgh and the Penguins -- with a 4-1 victory -- weren't co-operating.

The Bruins beat Tampa Bay 4-0 to clinch a playoff spot. Toronto (39-25-15) would have joined them with a win Tuesday.

Washington, which tops the league's overall standings, has won eight of its last nine.

Toronto, which defeated the Sabres 4-2 in Buffalo on Monday, came into the game having won seven of its last eight.