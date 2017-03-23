

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A visitation is being held for a Burlington doctor who was fatally shot inside his chiropractic clinic last week.

Family and friends of Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla will gather in his honour at Glen Oaks Funeral Home in Oakville on Thursday and Friday evenings between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The burial will take place on Saturday at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Mississauga.

Mejilla, 51, leaves behind five children between the ages of 19 and 11.

At the funeral home, friends said Dr. Mejilla was well-known in the community and he was always able to brighten up any room he was in.

Mejilla’s family told CTV News Toronto in a brief statement that they have received an outpour of support during this difficult time.

“(The Mejilla family) would like to express its sincere thanks to the public for its outpouring of support during this difficult time, especially to friends and family,” the statement read.

Mejilla was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds on Mar. 17 where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The prime suspect in the fatal shooting died in hospital on Monday.

Police said David Williamson, 44, was rushed to hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic, located in a plaza on Plains Road East.

Williamson sustained critical injuries after he reportedly turned the gun on himself during the incident. Police confirmed on Monday that he had since died in hospital.

According to investigators, Williamson was a one-time patient of Dr. Mejilla.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.