

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A candlelight vigil is being held on Friday evening for a 15-year-old Toronto District School Board student who drowned while on a field trip to Algonquin Park earlier this month.

Family, students and teachers are set to gather at the school Jeremiah Perry attended, C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate, at 8:30 p.m. to honour the teen. Perry drowned on July 4 while on a camping trip with 33 other students – including his older brother Marrion, which was organized by the school board.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto ahead of the vigil, Jeremiah Perry’s aunt Joycelyn Anderson said the vigil is to honour the teen’s life that was cut too short.

“Whoever it is who would have come into contact with him, to have a moment to just celebrate, remember, reflect on his life,” she said.

“If you didn’t meet him well, you missed out on a beautiful young man.”

The teen’s family told CTV News Toronto after the field trip that Jeremiah Perry and his brother were not able to swim prior to departing for Algonquin Park. The TDSB said all students who attended the trip were required to pass a swimming test prior but Marrion Perry said they were able to wear lifejackets during the test.

Jeremiah Perry was not wearing a lifejacket when he slipped under the water and did not resurface.

“The family has a million questions and they have not been answered just yet,” Anderson said.

The TDSB says they are in the process of interviewing student, volunteers and staff who attended or were involved in the planning of the trip to further investigate the situation.

As well, Jeremiah Perry’s death is being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover the costs of his funeral.