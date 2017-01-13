

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A video of a TTC streetcar driver and a woman getting into a heated argument over a fare dispute has surfaced.

The incident reportedly took place on the 501 Queen streetcar on Thursday and was posted on YouTube shortly afterwards.

“Queen Street streetcar driver and a rider get into it after rider allegedly paid her fare with Icelandic money,” the person who posted the video online said. “Please excuse the shoddy camera work. Did not have a great vantage point from small seat behind the driver.”

The video shows both the driver and the customer swearing at each other before she exits the streetcar.

As the driver and customer engaged in a heated argument, she and the person who recorded the video threatened to report the TTC employee for his inappropriate language.

The TTC’s Brad Ross told CP24 on Friday that they will be investigating the situation.

“The TTC will identify the operator and interview him,” Ross said. “Regardless of the inappropriate language by the customer, employees are trained to mitigate and defuse fair disputes. The response and language used by the employee is completely unacceptable.”