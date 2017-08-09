

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The man whose car was broken into in Mirvish Village says having his personal belongings stolen out of his unattended vehicle was “a very expensive lesson.”

The incident, captured on a video surveillance perched outside a nearby store, took place beneath an apartment building located at 718 Bathurst Street, which is in the area of Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West.

The video shows a man approaching a parked vehicle while riding a bicycle at around 8 p.m. on Monday. He is seen circling around the vehicle appearing to scope out the area. After leaning his bike against a wall beside the car, he is seen looking inside the vehicle through its windows.

Before fleeing the scene on his bike, he smashes a backseat window then jumps into the vehicle through the window and removes property.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Wednesday, Manuel Arnaldo said he was dropping his son off at his apartment when the incident took place.

“I was parked at the back (of the apartment building) – I always park there,” Arnaldo said. “I visit him (my son) regularly and I always park there and this is the first time this has happened.”

Arnaldo said a MacBook Air, iPad Pro, portable chargers, cheque books, medications and $70 in cash were in the backpack that was taken out of the vehicle.

When Arnaldo and his wife returned to their car after visiting their son he said they were shocked to find the window smashed.

“I saw that the window was broken and they stole my backpack,” he said. “In fact, they were trying to steal the other two bags that were inside the car. They got one bag out but left it there and just got one backpack.”

After watching the surveillance footage back, Arnaldo said his “blood was boiling.”

“He doesn’t look scared at all,” he said. “It looked like he was a pro.”

As a result of this incident, Arnaldo says he is warning others to be careful about leaving valuables behind in parked cars.

“Every time I leave the car now – ever since it happened – I have a new bag and I have other computers so every time we leave the car I just bring my bags with me now. I don’t leave anything in the car.”

Arnaldo said he contacted police immediately after the incident.

Toronto police confirmed to CP24 on Wednesday that the incident had been filed with officials and they are investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.