

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Surveillance camera footage obtained by Toronto police shows an ambush-style attack at Yorkgate Mall that left a 15-year-old hospitalized.

The video, taken Monday just before 4 p.m., shows the boy walking through the mall parking lot when a vehicle pulls into the lot through a nearby entry lane.

The video shows a man get out of the vehicle and begin to chase the boy, weaving between the parked vehicles, while firing a weapon in his direction.

The boy falls to the ground after being struck by a bullet but quickly gets back up and runs away.

The suspect, meanwhile, runs back towards the vehicle, which then flees west on Finch Avenue West.

Toronto Police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the victim was able to get inside the mall where witnesses who came to his assistance called 911.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries. Sidhu said he was shot in the abdomen but his injuries are now non-life-threatening.

In the video, two people can be seen walking ahead of the victim when the shooting unfolded. Though they turned around when the boy fell to the ground, they appeared to be unfazed by it.

Sidhu said the witnesses potentially didn’t hear the gunshots and therefore didn’t realize what was happening before them.

The shooting was one of three that broke out in Rexdale on Monday.

At around 8 p.m. the same day, two teens opened fire on a boy near Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, narrowly missing him. In video surveillance obtained by police, investigators discovered that a separate 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen by the same suspects moments after the first shooting.

Police are now searching for a suspect and the vehicle which is described as a newer model, dark red, four-door car.