

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A video captured a traffic light swinging in the wind and the moment it fell onto a car in Roncesvalles on Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to a call in the area of Bloor Street and Dundas Street West around 7 p.m. for reports of traffic signals and wires dangling at the intersection.

Just as officers were arriving at the scene, the traffic light fell onto the car’s hood.

The video shows a cyclist riding past the swinging traffic light mere seconds before it fell onto the vehicle.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers saw the traffic light fall and then went over to check the occupants of the vehicle.

Traffic in the area was momentarily blocked while the city was called in to fix the problem.

No injuries were reported in the incident.